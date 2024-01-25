Brokerages Set Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target at $36.82

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $31,831.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $31,831.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $96,806.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,632 shares in the company, valued at $6,429,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,833 shares of company stock worth $1,636,872. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 68.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth about $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 101.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 76.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

Featured Articles

