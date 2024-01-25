Brokerages Set Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT at $263.00

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock.

SWAV opened at $224.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.36. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Shockwave Medical has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,000,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,218,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,218,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,767. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 18,122.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 141,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,981,000 after purchasing an additional 140,809 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

