Brokerages Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) PT at C$23.59

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.59.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXG shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

TSE:TXG opened at C$13.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.40 and a 52 week high of C$25.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.90.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$214.79 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 23.09%. Equities analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.5545755 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

