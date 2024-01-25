Brokers Issue Forecasts for F.N.B. Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for F.N.B. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FNB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,998,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,003,000 after acquiring an additional 667,684 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in F.N.B. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,021,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,493,000 after acquiring an additional 271,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in F.N.B. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,266,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,144,000 after acquiring an additional 822,023 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

