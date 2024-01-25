Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.52

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$54.52 and last traded at C$54.06, with a volume of 82089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.52.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 669.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 48.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.9422863 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 2,112.50%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Justin B. Beber sold 9,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.95, for a total transaction of C$356,743.05. Company insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

