Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $160.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

BRKL stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.06. 302,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,985. The company has a market cap of $982.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $31,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,998 shares in the company, valued at $346,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 67,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

