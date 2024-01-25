Business First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Business First Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Business First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $583.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

Insider Transactions at Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $101.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 38,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $799,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 19.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 30,589 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 63.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 631.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Business First Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

