C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.38% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $37,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,417,000 after purchasing an additional 365,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,796,000 after acquiring an additional 53,259 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 181.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,173,000 after purchasing an additional 937,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $78.69 and a one year high of $108.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

