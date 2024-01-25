CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.91-20.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $20.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.35 billion.

CACI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $375.00.

NYSE:CACI opened at $340.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.01. CACI International has a one year low of $275.79 and a one year high of $359.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International will post 19.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CACI International by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CACI International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

