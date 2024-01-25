CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.28 EPS.

CACI International Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CACI International stock traded down $6.76 on Thursday, reaching $333.23. The stock had a trading volume of 86,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CACI International has a 1 year low of $275.79 and a 1 year high of $359.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CACI International by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

