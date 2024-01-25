Cactus, Inc. (WHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

Cactus has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cactus has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cactus to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,659. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

View Our Latest Report on Cactus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cactus by 26.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cactus by 18.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cactus during the third quarter worth about $856,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.