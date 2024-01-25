Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,966 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,417,000 after acquiring an additional 113,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,361,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,361,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,750 shares of company stock worth $18,243,614 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.67.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $294.14. The company had a trading volume of 108,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.11 and its 200-day moving average is $249.97. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.62 and a fifty-two week high of $301.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

