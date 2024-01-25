Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Director Sells $268,711.19 in Stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $268,711.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.90.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $54,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $77,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

