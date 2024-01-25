Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Trading Down 3.3%

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 8,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 53,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Canadian Gold to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.
Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.
