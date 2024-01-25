Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Trading Down 3.3%

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 8,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 53,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Canadian Gold to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Canadian Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Gold

Canadian Gold Stock Performance

About Canadian Gold

The firm has a market cap of C$22.82 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.