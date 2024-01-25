Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.845 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

CNR opened at C$166.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$170.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$163.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$155.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$175.44.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

