Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$185.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$158.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$158.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$175.44.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNR opened at C$166.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$107.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$170.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$163.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$155.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. In related news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.