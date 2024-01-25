Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,288 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.95% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,580.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 226,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 213,371 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,806.0% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 36,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 16,177 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,166,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 822,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,318,000 after acquiring an additional 248,077 shares in the last quarter.

CGCP traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 83,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,348. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

