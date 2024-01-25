Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $6.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.23. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OVV. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

OVV opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.25. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.90%.

In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Ovintiv by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 59,379 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ovintiv by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,202.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

