CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,356,400 shares, a growth of 2,690.9% from the December 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 301.4 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CPAMF remained flat at $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile
