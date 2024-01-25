CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,356,400 shares, a growth of 2,690.9% from the December 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 301.4 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPAMF remained flat at $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.6 billion as at 31 July 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

