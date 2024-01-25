Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFFN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $851.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.44. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFFN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $60,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,019.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $60,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,019.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Morris bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $105,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,104.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 41,100 shares of company stock valued at $207,090 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,405,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,364,000 after buying an additional 208,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,526,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,743,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,113,000 after purchasing an additional 654,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,545,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after acquiring an additional 206,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,646,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 149,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

