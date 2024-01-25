Capula Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 6.4% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 73,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth $1,184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 16.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 372,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 217,220 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,463,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,717,000 after buying an additional 152,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.
Huntsman Stock Performance
Shares of HUN stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $33.46.
Huntsman Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.52%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Huntsman
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Huntsman
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- How to use the Greeks for your options trading
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- This one wireless service stock could blow past earnings
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Flutter Entertainment flies to $100 ahead of NYSE listing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.