Capula Management Ltd Has $234,000 Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Capula Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Elastic were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Elastic by 79.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth $50,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Elastic by 2,063.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 144.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.61.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other Elastic news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at $644,310.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elastic Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ESTC opened at $119.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $125.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.18.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.