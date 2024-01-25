Capula Management Ltd Has $425,000 Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Capula Management Ltd lifted its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in GameStop were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop by 304.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,235,000 after buying an additional 18,193,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,277,000 after buying an additional 145,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,565,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,165,000 after acquiring an additional 311,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,774,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,536,000 after purchasing an additional 157,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,137,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,176,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Stock Down 1.6 %

GME stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

