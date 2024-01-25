Capula Management Ltd Invests $258,000 in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,820 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 425.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 2,856.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after buying an additional 1,789,271 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,469,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APP. Benchmark lifted their price target on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,419.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,419.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $12,857,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,088,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,425,886.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock valued at $51,027,923. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APP opened at $43.31 on Thursday. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AppLovin had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $864.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

