Capula Management Ltd Makes New $258,000 Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campion Asset Management increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.6% during the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.2 %

DINO stock opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $54.64.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,916.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

