Capula Management Ltd Makes New $479,000 Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2024

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.4% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 110,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.5% during the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 45.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $78.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

