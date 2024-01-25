Capula Management Ltd Makes New $479,000 Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.4% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 110,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.5% during the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 45.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $78.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.