Capula Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 118.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AGCO by 10.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

AGCO opened at $121.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $109.81 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.44.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.54%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

