Capula Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $68.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is -288.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRDM. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at $26,162,813.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

