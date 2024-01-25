Capula Management Ltd Raises Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Capula Management Ltd raised its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.13.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $54,456,730.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,362,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 483,186 shares of company stock worth $69,331,092. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $182.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

