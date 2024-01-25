Capula Management Ltd Sells 25,620 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Capula Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,620 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of ELAN opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

