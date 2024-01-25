Capula Management Ltd Sells 620 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Capula Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CWEN. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CWEN opened at $24.22 on Thursday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.63 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.3964 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 345.65%.

About Clearway Energy

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.