Capula Management Ltd Takes $230,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2024

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $910,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Macquarie raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $241.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $246.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,477,444.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total transaction of $1,571,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,706 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,925.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,012 shares of company stock worth $30,120,242. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

