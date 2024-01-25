Capula Management Ltd Takes $245,000 Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,503,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,935,000 after acquiring an additional 440,083 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after buying an additional 129,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,795,000 after buying an additional 93,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,916,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,586,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $209.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.37 and a 200-day moving average of $201.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $227.16.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($9.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.89%.

RNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.44.

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

