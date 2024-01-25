Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,320 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ADT by 364.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ADT by 824.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of ADT by 88.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,226 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ADT in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.30 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $8.92.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. ADT had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.03%.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

