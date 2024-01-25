Capula Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Capula Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Playtika were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Playtika by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,603,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,580 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Playtika by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,206 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at $18,424,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the second quarter valued at about $16,487,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 219.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,768,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Playtika alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLTK. Citigroup upgraded Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Playtika Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Playtika had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. The firm had revenue of $630.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Playtika

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.