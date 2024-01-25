Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,324 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,066 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH opened at $104.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.16. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.08, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

