Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.64 and last traded at $61.45. Approximately 191,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 412,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.15 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $251,798.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at $429,006.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 78,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 38.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

