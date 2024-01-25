Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Earns “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.55 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $9.55 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.87.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $511.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.50 and a beta of 2.42.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $475.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Filsoof sold 22,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $163,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 58,108 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,506,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

