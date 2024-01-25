Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

CAT stock opened at $294.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.08. The stock has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

