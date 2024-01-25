Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 296,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 3.0% of OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $80,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $433,134,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 24,982.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $10.09 on Thursday, reaching $300.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,601,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,230. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $303.31. The firm has a market cap of $153.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Caterpillar Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.79.
Caterpillar Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
