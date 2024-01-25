Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Down 3.5%

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.19 and last traded at $42.42. Approximately 25,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 235,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.95.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CATY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.59.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.04 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.88%.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,058,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,119,000 after purchasing an additional 749,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,968,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,138,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 517,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after acquiring an additional 315,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

