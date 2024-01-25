Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Trading Down 4.5%

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $322.84 and last traded at $323.92. Approximately 35,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 59,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $339.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.31 by ($0.55). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cavco Industries news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total value of $993,236.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,762.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cavco Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Further Reading

