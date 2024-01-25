CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CDW by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,504,000 after purchasing an additional 464,545 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CDW by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,274,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,873,000 after purchasing an additional 412,961 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,222,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $226.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.36. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $229.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

