CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0464 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $37.38 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04760754 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,751,361.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

