CGI (GIB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect CGI to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. CGI had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, analysts expect CGI to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CGI Price Performance

GIB stock opened at $108.07 on Thursday. CGI has a 1 year low of $84.25 and a 1 year high of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

