Charles R. Raup Sells 2,065 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hershey Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $189.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.25. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HSY

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.