Cheelee (CHEEL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.97 Million

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Cheelee has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cheelee has a market capitalization of $298.18 million and $9.97 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheelee token can now be bought for $15.41 or 0.00038528 BTC on major exchanges.

Cheelee Profile

Cheelee’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 14.74295242 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $7,060,179.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheelee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

