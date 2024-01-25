Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.35), reports. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPKF opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

