Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.40

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 254921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).
Chesterfield Resources Stock Down 10.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.63. The firm has a market cap of £586,485.00, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.24.
About Chesterfield Resources
Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chesterfield Resources
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- How to use the Greeks for your options trading
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- This one wireless service stock could blow past earnings
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Flutter Entertainment flies to $100 ahead of NYSE listing
Receive News & Ratings for Chesterfield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesterfield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.