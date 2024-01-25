Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Beaton Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 2.4% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $144.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $273.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $187.81.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

